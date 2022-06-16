Two people facing multiple drug trafficking-related charges after drugs seized from two N.B. locations: RCMP

A man and woman have been charged with multiple drug trafficking-related offences following a series of incidents in the Moncton and Dorchester areas of New Brunswick.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter and altercation involving a woman at a residence on Lutz Street in Moncton around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in the home told officers they also received threats towards themselves and police from a second person.

RCMP says officers were able to identify two people in connection with their investigation.

Police say about 45 minutes later, a 34-year-old woman was arrested without incident at a business on Dieppe Boulevard in Dieppe, N.B.

Police received information that the second person involved was believed to be in the Dorchester area.

Following a search of the area, RCMP located a 36-year-old man at a residence on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, N.B., around 9:30 a.m. Police say the man was arrested without incident about two hours later.

Following the arrests, police executed search warrants at the business on Dieppe Boulevard and the residence on Route 106. As a result, police seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, as well as cannabis.

James Earl Dewolfe appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday and was charged with:

five counts of uttering threats;

possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking; and

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Dewolfe was remanded into custody. He returns to court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Samantha Wilbur appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday and was charged with:

break and enter;

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking; and

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

She was remanded into custody and will return to court for a bail hearing on Friday at 1:30 p.m.