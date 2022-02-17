Two people facing weapons charges after standoff at home in Westville, N.S.

Two people are facing a number of weapons charges after a standoff at a home in Westville, N.S.

The Westville Police Service received a report at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday that a man waving a firearm had walked into a home on Munro Street.

Westville police secured the area around the home with help from Stellarton police, New Glasgow police and the Pictou District RCMP.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the people inside the home, but they refused to cooperate.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services were called in to assist, along with EHS and the Westville Fire Department.

Police closed a number of roads in the area and posted on Facebook that they were responding to “a developing situation” but said there was no danger to the public.

After several hours, police say the members of the Emergency Response Team entered the home with a warrant and arrested six people inside.

No one was injured.

Police say they seized a stolen rifle and pistol while executing a search warrant at the home.

Four of the people who were arrested have been released without charges.

Two men are facing the following weapons charges:

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition

possession of a weapon obtained by crime

possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

The men have not been identified at this time. Police say they remain in custody.