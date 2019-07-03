

CTV Atlantic





Police believe alcohol was a factor when a vehicle struck a horse and buggy, sending two people to hospital and injuring a horse, in Peakes, P.E.I.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Route 320 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle struck the horse and buggy and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then severed a Maritime Electric utility pole.

Police say the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, which ended up on its side.

They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the buggy were not injured, but the buggy was badly damaged.

Police say the horse suffered a cut to its leg, but they are hopeful the animal will make a full recovery.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision, which is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.