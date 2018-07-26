Featured
Two people in critical condition after vehicle leaves N.B. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:41PM ADT
A man and a woman are in critical condition after their vehicle left a New Brunswick highway and crashed into two telephone poles.
West District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 109 in Three Brooks, N.B. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it appears the SUV left Highway 109 and crashed into two telephone poles, causing the driver and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say they weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time.
A 32-year-old man from Plaster Rock and a 24-year-old woman from Oakland were taken to hospital, where they remain in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.