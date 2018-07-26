

CTV Atlantic





A man and a woman are in critical condition after their vehicle left a New Brunswick highway and crashed into two telephone poles.

West District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 109 in Three Brooks, N.B. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the SUV left Highway 109 and crashed into two telephone poles, causing the driver and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say they weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time.

A 32-year-old man from Plaster Rock and a 24-year-old woman from Oakland were taken to hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.