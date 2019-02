CTV Atlantic





Two people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Cocagne, N.B.

The RCMP say eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened just before 9 a.m. in blizzard-like conditions on the south side of the Cocagne Bridge.

"It's just a chain reaction,” said Cocagne fire chief Steven Goguen. “When it comes to complete white-outs near the bridges and that, and snow goes over the road, you just don't see where you're going.”

Police say 20 people were involved in the collision.

“There were two people trapped in a car,” said Goguen. “We had to use the jaws of life to get them out.”

Those two people -- an elderly man and woman-- were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was blocked off to drivers trying to pass through.

There were also collisions on other parts of Highway 11 this morning including one near Tracadie-Sheila.

Highway 11 is notorious for head-on collisions and was in the works to become a twinned highway.

That project was scrapped by the new provincial government.

Chief Goguen says the Cocagne Fire department has responded to a number of crashes on Highway 11. He says twinning the highway would without a doubt make it safer for everyone.

Daniel Cormier is a snow plow operator, who spends a lot time on Highway 11.

“When I plow that road and I see the danger all too often,” said Cormier, a resident of Grand-Digue.

Shirley Albert, who manages a restaurant nearby, says crashes are a familiar occurrence.

“It's often enough. and I have a lot of customers that complain about that,” Albert said.

With the blowing snow, and slippery roads, Goguen is warning motorists to slow down, and be aware of what can happen when the winds pick up and visibility is reduced.

There is no word on what caused the crash, though police were reporting whiteout conditions throughout the province.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.