

CTV Atlantic





Two people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Cocagne, N.B.

The RCMP say seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened just before 9 a.m. on the south side of the Cocagne bridge.

Two people were sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police expect Highway 11 to remain closed for several hours. They’re asking motorists to use an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the crash, though police are reporting whiteout conditions throughout the province.