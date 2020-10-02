HALIFAX -- Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County.

RCMP say a van and a pickup truck collided head-on on Route 344 in Manchester, N.S., at approximately 7:26 p.m. Thursday.

Both the driver of the van, a 64-year-old woman from Guysborough County, and the pickup truck, a 53-year-old man from Cape Breton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Highway 344 was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

There’s no word on the cause of the collision at this point. The investigation is ongoing.