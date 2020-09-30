HALIFAX -- Windsor RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred overnight Wednesday in Nova Scotia's Hants County.

Police say at approximately 12:40 a.m. on September 30, they were notified of a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 215 and the Goshen Road, near Cambridge, N.S.

RCMP, Fire and EHS personnel attended the scene and found a single vehicle and two people deceased. No information has been released about the deceased at this time.

Highway 215 was closed in both directions from Bancroft Road to New Cheverie Road, but has since reopened.

A collision re-constructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.