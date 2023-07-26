Two people killed in head-on collision between half-ton truck, logging truck: Miramichi police

Police say two people have died following a head-on collision in Miramichi, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

Miramichi police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 near the Anderson Bridge just before 3 p.m.

Police say an east-bound half-ton truck collided head-on with a loaded logging truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Two of the three people in the half-ton truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two deceased are a 41-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, both originally from Nigeria.

There’s no word on the condition of the third person in the half-ton truck.

The road was closed while a collision reconstructionist investigated the scene. It reopened around 10 p.m.

Police say they continue to investigate and both vehicles have been seized for mechanical inspections.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.