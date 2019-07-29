

CTV Atlantic





Two people have been taken to hospital after a train and vehicle collided in Oakfield, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened at the North Fork Road rail crossing around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Police confirm there were two people inside the vehicle at the time.

Police wouldn’t comment on the extent of their injuries, but witnesses tell CTV News that one person was taken to hospital by ambulance, while another was airlifted to hospital via Lifeflight.

The train did not derail, but the car ended up down an embankment.

More to come...

