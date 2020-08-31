HALIFAX -- Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Halifax Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say the car was travelling east on Leiblin Drive, near Birchfield Crescent, around 8:40 p.m. when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A man and woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A third woman was checked at the scene and released.

Leiblin Drive was closed between Carnation and Avon crescents for several hours while police attended the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.