Two people treated for non-life threatening injuries following collision, car fire: Halifax police

Two people have been treated for non-life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Bedford, N.S., that police say involved a vehicle "engulfed in flames."

Halifax Regional Police, along with paramedics and firefighters, received a report just before noon on Saturday of a three-vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire in the 100 block of Dartmouth Road.

In an updated news release issued just after 1 p.m., police said the fire had been extinguished. Two adults were treated by paramedics on scene for non-life threatening injuries before being released, according to HRP.

Dartmouth Road was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing.