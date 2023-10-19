Atlantic

    • Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend

    A pedestrian shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking downtown in Halifax on Monday, October 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A pedestrian shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking downtown in Halifax on Monday, October 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

    A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern US seaboard and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.

    The rain is expected to arrive in two rounds, with the first round arriving west-to-east Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.

    The second round of rain is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lingering showers behind the second round persisting into Sunday night and Monday morning.

    A large and complex weather system will send two rounds of rain into the Maritimes this weekend.

    As of Thursday, Nova Scotia looks like it could pick up the most rain with totals of 40 to 80 mm possible. Prince Edward Island could see a range of 30 to 60 mm with the heaviest rain in eastern parts of the province. Southern New Brunswick could see pockets of rain between 20 and 50 mm. Rain totals near and less than 20 mm are possible in northern and western parts of New Brunswick.

    The rain is spread out over a period of 24 to 48 hours which will hopefully reduce the risk of flooding. That said it would be a good idea to check to make sure that drainage on and around property is free of fall debris (i.e. fallen leaves).

    Rain totals for parts of the Maritimes could reach and exceed 50 mm this weekend.

    The wind on Saturday is expected to be mostly from the east and southeast. Gusts will range from 20 to 50 km/h, but could peak between 50 and 80 km/h for eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

    Due to the topography of the Highlands gusts to and over 100 km/h are a risk for northern Inverness County on Saturday.

    On Sunday, the wind will change direction to be from the west and northwest. Gusts will be in the range of 20 to 50 km/h. The southwest of Nova Scotia could peak between 50 and 70 km/h Sunday morning, especially on the coast.

    Updates on CTV News Atlantic programming and ctvnewsatlantic.ca.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News