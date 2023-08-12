Two seriously injured in Downtown Lunenburg crash
Two men have been seriously injured after Lunenburg District RCMP say a vehicle left a roadway in historic downtown Lunenburg and struck a pedestrian.
In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a collision on Bluenose Drive, along with fire and EHS, at around 9:45 a.m.
First responders came upon a Jeep that had left the roadway and hit a pedestrian.
According to the release, the pedestrian, a 52-year-old Halifax man from Halifax, was taken to hospital by EHS with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man from Lunenburg, was also taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Lunenburg, was uninjured, according to RCMP.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
The vehicle also damaged iron railings, masonry, and lamp poles during the collision.
According to a post by the Town of Lunenburg on social media, the crash had closed pedestrian access between Montague Street and Bluenose Drive Friday morning, but that has since been reopened. The stairway leading up from Bluenose Drive remains closed, but the municipality says thre is ramp access.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say
With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.
The death toll rises to 80 in Maui wildfires as survivors begin returning to communities in ruins
Survivors witnessed a surreal landscape of flattened homes, blackened hulks of burned-out cars and ashy lots where buildings once stood as they took stock of their shattered lives in the aftermath of a fast-paced wildfire on the Hawaii island of Maui that authorities say killed at least 80 people.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada to experience significant wildfire activity for 'many weeks yet': federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to 'accept new regime' or risk war
The only way to avoid conflict between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president in Niger and regional countries threatening an invasion to reinstate him is to recognize the new regime, a rights defender with ties to the junta told The Associated Press.
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
Catching up on sleep during weekends doesn’t make a difference in your cardiovascular health: study
Researchers have discovered that catching up on sleep over the weekend because of sleep loss during the week doesn’t return your heart rate and blood pressure to normal, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
An insider's perspective on the worst blackout in North America, 20 years later
A look back on the massive blackout that swept across North America in 2003.
Calgary
-
Surging to title game: Calgary edges Vancouver in CEBL thriller
With the season on the line, Stefan Smith's long, arching jump shot hit nothing but net.
-
Cougar warning issued at Camp Chief Hector
A cougar was spotted this week at Camp Chief Hector.
-
Dawgs dominate Game 1 of WCBL western final, defeating Gulls 10-5
Catapulted by a first-inning grand slam off the bat of Alejandro Cazorla, the Okotoks got off to a fast start Friday night at Seaman Stadium and didn't look back, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-5.
Montreal
-
'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire
A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.
-
Québecor stops paying rent at legislature, says 100K fee a threat to democracy
Montreal-based media and telecom conglomerate Québecor has announced it will stop paying rent for the office its political journalists use in one of Quebec's legislature buildings, in the provincial capital. The company, which owns television station TVA and newspapers Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec, says its rent amounts to $8,448 per month — more than $100,000 per year before tax.
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police
The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow
Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
-
Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line
The hills at Gallagher Park are full for the second night of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival as one of the city's most popular festivals rolls on.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher's union says government violated bargaining rules over reading memo
The union representing elementary school teachers in Ontario has filed a complaint with the province's labour relations board, accusing the government of failing to act in good faith by issuing new requirements related to reading screenings while bargaining is ongoing.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Federal fugitive may be in Sudbury
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man who is accused of breaching his parole.
London
-
Driver in Sarnia 4x the legal limit: Police
A 31-year-old Sarnia man is facing his second impaired charge, according to police, after a vehicle struck a pole.
-
Friday crash takes out light standards in London
A multi-vehicle crash shut down an intersection in the south end of the city Friday evening.
-
Get Inked: Tattoo expo returns to London this weekend
Tattoo Artists from as far away as Taiwan are in London this weekend for the Inked Circus Tattoo Expo.
Winnipeg
-
'Elections have power': Calls for landfill search grow as Manitoba election looms
The calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill and bring home the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris have reached the campaign trail.
-
Only a pair of Liquor Marts will be open in the province this weekend
All but two Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of Folklorama
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.
Ottawa
-
Here's what we know about cyclist and pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa this summer
The cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly this summer, with one-bedroom apartments now renting below $2,000 a month.
-
One Ottawa couple's flight from the Maui wildfires
An Ottawa couple witnessed the devastation in Maui firsthand as wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island.
Saskatoon
-
Riders routed by Montreal; record falls to 4-5
The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell 41-12 on Friday night to the Montreal Alouettes. The team's offence was never able to find it's footing after losing their starting quarterback, Mason Fine, to injury early on.
-
Riders QB Fine injured in loss to Montreal
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine left Friday night’s game with an apparent leg injury. Fine left the field grabbing his hamstring area as he limped to the sideline after rushing the ball.
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
Vancouver
-
Firefighter training under scrutiny as 'marathon' wildfire season gives hard lessons
Canada's minister responsible for forests said he is reflecting on hard lessons from this year's record wildfire season, including the possible need for standardizing firefighter training across provincial borders and beyond.
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief efforts
In response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
Why some B.C. nurses are leaving hospitals, opting to work in other clinics and practices
A growing number of B.C. nurses are leaving traditional hospitals, in favour of medi spas, cosmetic clinics and other private medical practices.
Regina
-
Riders routed by Montreal; record falls to 4-5
The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell 41-12 on Friday night to the Montreal Alouettes. The team's offence was never able to find it's footing after losing their starting quarterback, Mason Fine, to injury early on.
-
Riders QB Fine injured in loss to Montreal
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine left Friday night’s game with an apparent leg injury. Fine left the field grabbing his hamstring area as he limped to the sideline after rushing the ball.
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects it
The Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced to community service, $1,200 fine for crash that killed Vancouver Island teacher
A 21-year-old college student has been fined $1,200 and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service after the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and killed a 29-year-old teacher in a head-on crash near Courtenay.
-
Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 24-year-old near Port Hardy
A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Nanaimo hiring 'unprecedented' 40 new firefighters over next 2 years
The City of Nanaimo is hiring 40 new firefighters over the next two years, including 21 this year, to help tackle a significant increase in calls.