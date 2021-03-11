HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says a serious highway crash in Saulnierville, N.S. sent two to hospital with serious injuries.

At 5:16 a.m. Thursday, Meteghan RCMP responded to a collision on Hwy 1.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle had flipped over, and crashed into both a utility poleand ahouse.

Two males, the 21-year-olddriver and the 14-year-old passenger, both from Hilltown, N.S. were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP closed the road for several hours as a collision analyst worked the scene.

There is no word on the medical conditions of the two males.