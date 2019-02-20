

Two sisters in New Brunswick are $5 million richer after claiming the Lotto 6/49 grand prize in Moncton.

“I heard that somebody in Northumberland had won, that there was a prize in Northumberland,” said Atlantic Lottery winner Lorraine Hache. “But I said to myself, ‘Who’s going to win that?’ I can’t be that lucky like that.”

The sisters are very close, even living across the street from one another in Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.

The duo says they’ve been buying lottery tickets together for the past two years and they plan to split the winnings 50/50.

It was a simple trip to the store for food when Lorraine discovered her life has changed forever.

“She said to me, ‘Oh my God, you have won $5 million!’ So she gave me my ticket, I was calm, put my ticket in my pocket. I told the cashier, ‘Don’t tell everyone,’” said Lorraine.

It took two phone calls to Lorraine’s sister, Paulette Hache, to convince her they were now the winners of $5 million.

“I didn’t believe her,” said Paulette. “We live across the street and it took me 20 minutes to cross it.”

The sisters say, although this is a life-changing moment, and one they will never forget, they still plan to live normal lives as they did before. A lot of the money will go towards paying off debt, but they do plan to treat themselves as well.

“We’re going to plan to go to Walt Disney World with them, and my husband is going to be retired at that time,” said Paulette.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.