

CTV Atlantic





Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a man was shot in Halifax overnight.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Police confirmed a shooting had taken place and started searching the area.

A short time later, they located and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street.

A police dog also located a handgun in the area.

At 1:20 a.m., police learned a 27-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

Investigators believe the shooting wasn’t a random incident as the suspects and victim know one another.

Police are still searching for a third suspect, who is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He had his hair in braids and was wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.