Featured
Two suspects arrested, police searching for a third after man shot in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 9:06AM ADT
Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a man was shot in Halifax overnight.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row around 12:35 a.m. Friday.
Police confirmed a shooting had taken place and started searching the area.
A short time later, they located and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street.
A police dog also located a handgun in the area.
At 1:20 a.m., police learned a 27-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.
Investigators believe the shooting wasn’t a random incident as the suspects and victim know one another.
Police are still searching for a third suspect, who is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He had his hair in braids and was wearing a blue shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.