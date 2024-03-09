ATLANTIC
    Two suspects in custody, dangerous person alert lifted in Millbrook, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck  The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 
    Nova Scotia RCMP say two suspects are in custody and there's no risk to the general public after lifting a dangerous person alert for Colchester County in Millbrook, N.S. on Saturday. 

    Police had urged people to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows because of "dangerous people with firearm" as officers investigated possible shots fired. 

    Officers believe there is no longer a risk to the public, but ask the public to avoid the area to allow officers to continue their investigation. 

    More details to follow ... 

