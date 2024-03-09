Two suspects in custody, dangerous person alert lifted in Millbrook, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say two suspects are in custody and there's no risk to the general public after lifting a dangerous person alert for Colchester County in Millbrook, N.S. on Saturday.

UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): RCMP officers have taken five suspects into custody. Officers remain in the area to continue their investigation. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 10, 2024

Police had urged people to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows because of "dangerous people with firearm" as officers investigated possible shots fired.

Officers believe there is no longer a risk to the public, but ask the public to avoid the area to allow officers to continue their investigation.

