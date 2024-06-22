ATLANTIC
    • Two teenagers charged in fatal stabbing in Fredericton: police

    The 500 block of Union Street in Fredericton on June 22, 2024. (CTV Atlantic) The 500 block of Union Street in Fredericton on June 22, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)
    A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.

    Officers responded to a call of a fight in progress on the 500 block of Union Street on Friday around 11:10 p.m., according to a news release from Fredericton police.

    Upon arrival, police say they found Mark Albert Brooks with critical stab wounds, who was sent to the hospital.

    Police say they quickly apprehended two suspects and later arrested a third after he fled from police.

    Members of the Forensic Identification Section, Major Crime Unit, and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the investigation says police.

    Three suspects were arrested, including two 17-year-old youths, who are facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

    A 15-year-old boy was also arrested but has since been released.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

