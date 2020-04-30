HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged two teenagers in connection with a robbery that occurred on Wednesday in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say at 7:54 p.m., a male was robbed in the 0-100 block of Symonds Street.

Police say two male suspects robbed a male known to them. One of the suspects produced a baton and demanded money and a gold bracelet from the victim. The victim gave the two suspects money and his gold bracelet. The victim was not injured and fled the area, waving down a police vehicle to report the robbery.

Within 10 minutes after the incident was reported, officers arrested the two male suspects and recovered the baton and the stolen property.

A 17-year old male from Dartmouth is being held for court and is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon (baton), breach of probation and breach of undertaking.

A 18-year-old male from Dartmouth was released on documents to appear in court on a later date to face charges of possession of property under $5000 and breach of an undertaking.