SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- Two teenage boys have been arrested after police responded to a weapons complaint at a Cape Breton high school Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the building with what appeared to be a firearm.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while police contained the exits and searched the building and property.

Police say they used video surveillance and information from witnesses to identify two suspects.

Officers located the teens, removed them from their class, and arrested them for mischief.

Police say they found two air-soft replica pistols in their possession. Charges are pending against the boys.

Police have cleared the school, but officers will remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Police say no one was injured and everyone is safe.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education say the lockdown has ended and students can remain at the school, where counselling services are available. Or, parents can pick up their children, if they wish to leave school for the day. Buses will operate on their regular schedule.

#BREAKING: There are multiple police vehicles at Memorial High in Sydney Mines. A student tells us the school is under a hold and secure. One officer outside has a rifle. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/36ZD16IikQ — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

More police now arriving on scene with weapons drawn. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/brXpXT7iZw — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

Update: This just in from @CBRegPolice ... Cape Breton Regional Police are on scene at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the school in possession of what looked like a firearm. pic.twitter.com/4r8MxMjROc — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

Police say All students and staff are safe and officers will remain on scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared for safety. @CTVAtlantic https://t.co/1VPA64qNdq — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019