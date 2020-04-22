HALIFAX -- Truro police have charged two teenagers after a break and enter at Cobequid Education Centre in Truro.

Police say on Monday they were advised that someone had entered the school at some point over the weekend. Some computer items were missing, and fire extinguishers were discharged inside the school.

On Tuesday, Truro police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bible Hill and a 15-year-old boy from Truro.

Both youths have been charged with break and enter, theft, damage to property and breaching a court order.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in Truro Youth Court in June.