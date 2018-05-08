

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are in custody after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a stolen vehicle call in Halifax Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer found a stolen truck on Highway 102, near School Avenue, at 5:49 a.m.

Police say another officer tracked two people who were seen fleeing from the vehicle to a trail near the Ashburn Golf Club.

As the officer tried to speak to the suspects, police allege one of them stabbed him.

The suspects fled the area, but a K9 unit helped officers track them down a short time later.

The teens were taken into custody. Police say they expect to lay charges.

The officer was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“We can’t get into a lot of details in relation to the severity of the injuries, you know, out of respect for the officer’s privacy, but he did undergo surgery and he still is in hospital,” said Insp. Andrew Matthews during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The officer’s identity hasn’t been released, but police say he has been a member of the force for eight years.

Matthews said the incident serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers of policing, although it isn’t common for a police officer to be stabbed in Halifax.

“It’s not very common, however, we do take it very seriously, and every time something like this does happen … we feel it in the fabric of our organization and it brings us closer together,” said Matthews.

There was a heavy police presence near the golf course all day Tuesday as officers scoured the scene for evidence.

Matthews said officers recovered four knives and the identification unit seized the truck that triggered the incident.

He also said police aren’t looking for any more suspects at this time.