The RCMP are investigating after two teenagers ended up in hospital following a high school graduation party in Chester, N.S.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a heavily intoxicated male passed out at a party at a home on Haddon Hill Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found 50 to 60 teens in a field at the location, and say many of them were “at various levels of intoxication due to alcohol consumption.”

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital for treatment due to their level of intoxication.

Police say the hosts of the party made arrangements for the remaining guests to be picked up or taken home to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.