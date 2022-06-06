Two training simulators coming to Port of Saint John

New Brunswick is spending $480,000 to bring training simulators to the Port of Saint John for the first time.

The province says the money will allow for the purchase of two simulators -- one focused on port-specific equipment and another on construction equipment.

According to a news release issued Monday, the simulators will teach more than a dozen skills to the four employers that move various types of cargo at the port, which the province says is experiencing “unprecedented momentum.”

“With the continued modernization, these simulators will be critical to ensuring the port has the skilled workforce it needs to continue to be one of the fastest growing container ports on North America’s east coast,” said New Brunswick Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder. “

The Port of Saint John Employers Association, which also contributed to the purchase, says the technology will help as the demand for trained workers grows.

“The installation of the training simulators … is an integral addition to our training initiative,” said Jen Brun, vice-president and general manager of the association, in the release. “This initiative will help meet the increased work volumes across all the port employers.”

The province says the simulators are also expected to reduce the time required to have port employees fully trained in their roles and will help assess training candidates.

The purchase of the simulators is a result of the Workforce Partnership Committee, which was announced in July 2021, to develop recruitment and training at the Port of Saint John.