Three people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Gold River, N.S. on Thursday.

Police received the call at 7:50 p.m. saying a car crossed the centre line and struck another vehicle in the 5800 area of Highway 3.

All three occupants of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing