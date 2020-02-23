HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating after a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 officers responded to a crash at Lakelands Boulevard and St. Margaret's Bay Road where a red Ford pickup truck collided with a grey Honda S.U.V.

Everyone involved, including two men and two women, were sent to hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still on scene and rereouting traffic on St. Margaret's Bay Road to Highway 103 and Bayers Lake.

Lakelands Boulevard is temporarily blocked off to Highway 103 and St. Margaret's Bay Road while debris is cleaned off the roadway.

Police advise anyone travelling in that direction to choose an alternative route to avoid delays.