Featured
Two-vehicle collision sends two N.B. women to hospital with life threatening injuries
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 11:50AM ADT
Two women have been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Springhill, N.B.
RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 142 near Springhill just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Two women from New Brunswick, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old, were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Hants County, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP Traffic Analysts were called to examine the scene. The highway was closed between Highway 2 and Old Halifax Road, but has since re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing.