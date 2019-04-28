

CTV Atlantic





Two women have been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Springhill, N.B.

RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 142 near Springhill just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Two women from New Brunswick, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old, were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Hants County, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP Traffic Analysts were called to examine the scene. The highway was closed between Highway 2 and Old Halifax Road, but has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.