One person has life-threatening injuries and three others are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Brackley, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP, Island EMS, and members of the North River Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 15 around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Route 15 was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday evening while an occupant of one of the vehicles was extracted using the Jaws of Life.

Four people were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries. Police say one person remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.