Two veterans become first to paddleboard around P.E.I. for injured soldiers
Two veterans have become the first people to circle Prince Edward Island on a paddleboard.
Douglas Russell travelled 533 kilometres in 12 days, circling the entire island.
The 20-year, two-tour Afghanistan and Canadian Forces veteran made the trip to raise money for injured veterans.
“I’ve seen a lot of my friends suffer from service related injuries and Soldier on Canada is just an organization that’s dedicated to helping people recover from their service related injuries; be it mental, physical,” said Russell. “That’s a cause that I’m behind 100 per cent.”
Russell made his journey with fellow veteran Colin Hudson from Summerside, P.E.I. The pair averaged 46-kilometres a day paddling, usually spending 12-hours a day on the water.
“To say this is the trip of lifetime would be an understatement,” said Russell. “Paddling around P.E.I. is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I had the pleasure to explore every inch of the coastline.”
Despite mostly smooth sailing, the trip wasn’t without danger. The pair fought against wind, rain, and the currents. Russell’s hands and feet were chapped and burned by the sun and hypothermia was a constant concern.
The biggest challenge came outside of Summerside, 10 kilometres from land and against 20 knot winds.
“You feel very, very small,” said Russell. “You got be very in-tune with the environment, and the weather, and the wind forecast, and all those little things need to line up for you to actually have a window to cross something like that, but yeah it reminds you of how small we really are.”
Russell says he felt extremely fulfilled when he paddled back into Summerside where he had started his journey 12 days earlier.
“The island’s been paddled around before in kayaks, but no one‘s done it on a paddleboard, as far as I know,” said Russell. “We achieved our goal, our objective, and we also got an extreme amount of support for people who wanted to reach out and support Soldier on Canada.”
The board Russell used was donated by Red Paddle and he’ll be raffling it off between everyone who donated $100 or more to Solider on Canada.
