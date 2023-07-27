Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified

52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland and six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish have been identified as two of the victims of Nova Scotia's flash flooding. (Photos courtesy of Hogtooth/Facebook and the Harnish family) 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland and six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish have been identified as two of the victims of Nova Scotia's flash flooding. (Photos courtesy of Hogtooth/Facebook and the Harnish family)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island