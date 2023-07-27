Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified

The identity of two victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.

Harnish, from Brooklyn N.S., is described in her obituary as a “shining light” who was full of energy and loved cheerleading and playing with her brother and cousins.

Holland, who leaves behind a partner and two children, is described in his obituary as a talented musician. He was a member of a local heavy metal rock band called Hogtooth.

Four people, including Holland, Harnish, another child and a youth under the age of 18, were reported missing Saturday after the vehicles they were travelling in were swept off the road and submerged by floodwaters while evacuating.

The remains of the second child were discovered this week.

Search efforts continue for the missing youth.

