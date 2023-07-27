Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
The identity of two victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Harnish, from Brooklyn N.S., is described in her obituary as a “shining light” who was full of energy and loved cheerleading and playing with her brother and cousins.
Holland, who leaves behind a partner and two children, is described in his obituary as a talented musician. He was a member of a local heavy metal rock band called Hogtooth.
Four people, including Holland, Harnish, another child and a youth under the age of 18, were reported missing Saturday after the vehicles they were travelling in were swept off the road and submerged by floodwaters while evacuating.
The remains of the second child were discovered this week.
Search efforts continue for the missing youth.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Two victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm in Nova Scotia have been identified as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
These are the 5 things you should know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Toronto
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video shows mouse scurrying across counter in Ontario restaurant
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests after a video shows a mouse scurrying across a Napanee, Ont., restaurant’s food preparation counter.
-
Why this Toronto millennial dumpster dives for groceries
A Toronto millennial is dumpster diving for most of her groceries, and this is why she’s opting to go binning before buying.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
Sign outside Quebec Ukrainian summer camp vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
London
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
Winnipeg
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Rail cars carrying dangerous goods go off tracks en route to Thompson
A train derailment has disrupted rail service between Winnipeg and Thompson Thursday.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | City officials to provide an update on O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train is expected to resume service on Monday, with eight-single-car trains serving all stations on Line 1. Trains will stop at stations every seven to eight minutes.
-
Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Prince Albert city workers set date for possible strike
The union representing Prince Albert city workers has set a strike date.
Vancouver
-
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash after 'unprovoked' attack near Surrey SkyTrain station
An investigation into an alleged attack on a group of men near a Surrey SkyTrain station last month has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter a vehicle.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Regina Fire shuts down city hall encampment due to increasing safety concerns following 3 fires
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Sask. agriculture minister says support for drought stricken farms is coming
The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to assist farmers in their time of need as drought conditions worsen for much of the southern half of the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter a vehicle.
-
Mounties arrest 3 after separate weapons complaints on same Nanaimo street
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three men after a pair of separate firearms complaints on the same downtown street Monday morning.
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.