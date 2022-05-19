Two women airlifted to hospital following head-on collision in Cape Breton
Two women were airlifted to hospital after two SUVs collided head-on in Cape Breton Wednesday afternoon.
Inverness County District RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, responded to the collision on Highway 19 in Craigmore, N.S., just after 3 p.m.
According to police, the SUVs were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.
The driver and sole occupant of a red Ford Escape, a 52-year-old woman from Judique, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.
The driver of a blue Mazda CX-5, a 68-year-old man from Point Cross, N.S., was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
A passenger in the Mazda, a 72-year-old woman from Point Cross, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.
Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.
