Two women arrested after 28K cigarettes seized from unlicensed New Brunswick dispensary

New Brunswick peace officers seized more than 28,000 cigarettes and arrested two women at an unlicensed dispensary in Riverview earlier this month.

According to a news release from the provincial government, officers arrested the two employees at L’Nuk Trading Post at 767 Coverdale Road on Aug. 2. Along with the cigarettes, they also allegedly seized:

7.6 kilograms of dried cannabis

1,409 joints

$10,788 in cash

414 grams of hashish

361 edible cannabis products

70 cigars

68 cannabis vapes

49 flavoured vapes

The 21-year-old and 31-year-old employees face charges under the Cannabis Act and the Tobacco Tax Act.

Officers also arrested a 35-year-old man and seized $26,154 on Tuesday. He faces charges under the Cannabis Act and the Excise Act.

The New Brunswick government says Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in the province.

