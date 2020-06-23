Advertisement
Two women arrested after altercation, stabbing in Sydney
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:02AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Two women -- including one that was stabbed -- have been arrested after an altercation in Sydney, N.S.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a disturbance and weapons complaint at an apartment on Charlotte Street Monday afternoon.
Police say two women had gotten into an altercation and one of the women was stabbed.
A 37-year-old woman and 43-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.
The woman who was stabbed was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Both women were held in custody and criminal charges are pending.
Police say the incident wasn’t random as the women know one another.