HALIFAX -- Two women are facing drug-trafficking charges and the Nova Scotia RCMP are warning about the presence of fentanyl after two people overdosed -- and one of them died -- in April.

Police first issued a warning about drugs in the Windsor, N.S., and West Hants areas on April 20, after responding to two overdoses in 24 hours.

Police say one person died and the other was taken to hospital, but survived.

The drugs were seized and sent for testing. Police have received confirmation that one of the drugs was fentanyl.

“Our primary concern is public safety and we want people to ensure they are aware of what may be circulating and to take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make,” said the RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

Two 20-year-old women have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Lexus Young of Windsor has been charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nateisha States of Newport Station, N.S., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both women are due to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is a potent opioid and a few grains can be enough to kill someone.