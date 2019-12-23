HALIFAX -- Two women are facing multiple charges following a break-in turned fatal house fire in Amherst, Nova Scotia, on Saturday. The body of a 26-year-old man was found inside; however, it's not clear if the women have any connection to the man.

Vaughn Martin, who was living in the home, located on Pleasant Street, says he was out on Saturday night when an alleged break and enter occurred. Vaughn says he was temporarily living at the residence owned by his cousin and came home that morning to find the house engulfed in flames.

On Monday, fire crews and police were back on the scene at the house. Police say they responded to a report of the fire on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. – but aren’t revealing much more.

"The police just told me they caught two people trying to get out of the fire when they came, and there was one supposedly who didn’t make it inside and then they just said they’ve been investigating here for three days,” says Vaughn.

Police have since charged 25-year-old Bryanna Ackles of Amherst, N.S., and 30-year-old Krystal Robertson of Moncton, N.B.

On Monday, both women were in Amherst Provincial Court to face multiple charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen goods and recklessly causing damage by fire. Additionally, they were charged with possession of break-in tools including a crowbar, hacksaw, hatchet and bolt cutters.

Court documents reveal some of the items in the women’s possession included a jacket, watch, coin collections and suitcases - estimated to be worth less than $5,000.

Martin says he lost everything in the fire.

"I lost a lot of personal stuff that I could never get back – but I didn’t lose my life,” says Martin. “Still… very sad.”

Police haven’t identified the man who died in the fire.

Meanwhile, Ackles and Robertson were taken into custody and will return to court on January 2, 2020 – they have been ordered not to have contact with each other.