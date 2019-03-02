

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old woman from Hants County, N.S. has been transported to hospital by LifeFlight suffering with life-threatening injuries. A 31-year-old passenger was also transported to hospital by EHS with serious injuries.

The single vehicle collision occurred Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of East Uniacke Road.

The road has been closed since the time of the collision while an RCMP Collision Analyst examines the scene.

The road is expected to reopen around midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.