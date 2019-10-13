Two women killed in N.S. Highway 104 collision
Two women from Antigonish have died following a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening on Highway 104 near Barneys River Station.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:33AM ADT
Two women from Antigonish have died following a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening on Highway 104 near Barneys River Station.
Pictou County District RCMP say they were called to the scene at 7:35 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.
The occupants of the Pontiac, a 51-year-old female and 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 104 remains closed Sunday morning, with traffic diverted to Highway 4 Westbound at Exit 29, and Eastbound at Exit 26.
RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.