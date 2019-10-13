

CTV Atlantic





Two women from Antigonish have died following a fatal collision that occurred Saturday evening on Highway 104 near Barneys River Station.

Pictou County District RCMP say they were called to the scene at 7:35 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound transport truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Pontiac G6.

The occupants of the Pontiac, a 51-year-old female and 74-year-old female, both from Antigonish, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 104 remains closed Sunday morning, with traffic diverted to Highway 4 Westbound at Exit 29, and Eastbound at Exit 26.

RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.