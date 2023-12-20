ATLANTIC
    • Two youth arrested in connection with disappearance, homicide of Tyson Macdonald: PEI RCMP

    After a nearly week-long search for missing teen Tyson Blair Macdonald, PEI RCMP says two youth have now been arrested in connection with his disappearance and homicide.

    Police and the provincial coroner were on the scene where a body was discovered early Wednesday.

    RCMP held a brief press conference Wednesday morning, but gave few details.

    “As a result of those arrests, human remains were located in the area of Milltown Cross in Kings County, by our major crime unit and general investigative section members,” said Superintendent Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer for the PEI RCMP.

    “The remains are believed to be those of Tyson MacDonald, although we’re awaiting positive identification by the coroner’s office.”

    Police and the provincial coroner were on the scene in Milltown Cross, P.E.I., where human remains were discovered on Dec. 20, 2023.

    MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in Caledonia. He had been the subject of a massive search over the last week, involving more than 60 P.E.I. police officers, as well as expanded ground crews and helicopter support.

    "The investigation is ongoing. Several charges are expected to be laid later, including homicide,” said Lewis.

    “I would like to thank the public that assisted with this investigation over the past week, and my condolences go out to the MacDonald family. This is not the outcome we hoped for.”

    There are no details yet on exactly what charges will be laid or when the teens in custody will appear before the court.

    RCMP did not take any questions at the press conference. A spokesperson said they are still waiting for positive identification by the coroner's office and for charges to be laid by the major crimes unit.

