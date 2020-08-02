Advertisement
Two youth, one man arrested and charged after armed robbery
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Two youth and one adult have been arrested and are facing charges following an armed robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
Just before 6 p.m., police were called to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Hollis Street.
Police say three men wearing masks entered a business with firearms. Cash and merchandise were taken before all three suspects fled the scene in a car.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
After witnesses were interviewed, the car was located on Olive Street in Bedford, N.S.
Police contained a residence, searched the home, and all three suspects were arrested.
The two youth and one man will appear in court at a later date to face robbery and weapons charges.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
The investigation is ongoing.