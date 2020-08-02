HALIFAX -- Two youth and one adult have been arrested and are facing charges following an armed robbery in Halifax on Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Hollis Street.

Police say three men wearing masks entered a business with firearms. Cash and merchandise were taken before all three suspects fled the scene in a car.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

After witnesses were interviewed, the car was located on Olive Street in Bedford, N.S.

Police contained a residence, searched the home, and all three suspects were arrested.

The two youth and one man will appear in court at a later date to face robbery and weapons charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.