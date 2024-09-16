Two youths arrested after N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert following shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says two youths have been arrested following an emergency alert for an "armed individual" in the southeastern part of the province Monday night.
Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police issued an emergency alert stating they were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The alert said the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.
Police said the subject would likely be driving a silver Ford F150, covered in mud, possibly with Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.
RCMP did not provide any information on the description of the person at that time.
People in the area were asked to call 911 immediately if they saw the vehicle and told not to approach it or the people inside.
Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., is seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
Two youths arrested
Later in the evening, police said two youths were found and arrested on Grub Road in Salisbury in connection with the investigation. Both people remain in police custody.
Just after midnight Tuesday, the RCMP ended the Alert Ready message for the Moncton and Salisbury areas, stating there was no longer a risk to the public.
Police continue to search for a silver Ford F150 pickup truck, covered in mud, possibly with Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.
Police have confirmed the truck was stolen from central Blissville, but did not provide any additional details as to how or when.
An increased police presence can be expected as officers continue their investigation.
Police are asking anyone who sees the truck or has information related to the incident to contact New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Correction
This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously referred to Grub Road as Grub Street.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least 9, including members of Hezbollah
Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people -- including an 8-year-old girl -- and wounding several thousand, officials said. They blamed Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack.
After another Liberal loss, Trudeau says there are 'all sorts of reflections' to do
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months.
More unemployed workers than available jobs: Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
More non-smokers are getting lung cancer. Here's why and how you can protect yourself, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.
These people say they got listeria after drinking recalled plant-based milks
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years, threatening them to keep them in line and enlisting a cast of aides to cover it up, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place
A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on helmets
The Maple Leafs unveiled their new helmet partner that really puts the 'o' in Toronto.
-
Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council set to face fallout of losing provincial funding for Green Line
Calgary city council is set to face the fallout Tuesday of losing Alberta government funding for its Green Line light rail transit project, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it's clear the province isn't willing to budge on its rerouting demands.
-
Calgary man sentenced to six years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok
A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.
-
4 Alberta hotels featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide
Four Alberta hotels are featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide.
Edmonton
-
2 men with guns at large after robbery: Alberta Emergency Alert
Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.
-
Alberta Premier Smith set to announce supports for overcrowded classrooms
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce a plan to help school classrooms being squeezed by an influx of new families.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Basement apartments should be banned in flood-prone areas, Montreal official says
Basement apartments should be banned in certain parts of Montreal to prevent them from being flooded during severe weather events, a city official told residents at a council meeting Monday night.
-
Black Lives Ruined: What goes through a Black man's mind when he's pulled over
The story is almost always the same: a Black man, perhaps in a nice car or walking down the street, is stopped by police. He asks, 'Why have you stopped me?' The response is he's either given a ticket, harassed or killed.
-
MK-ULTRA: Ottawa, health centre seek to dismiss Montreal brainwashing lawsuit
Family members of patients allegedly brainwashed decades ago at a Montreal psychiatric hospital are afraid they're running out of time to get compensation because the federal government and the McGill University Health Centre have filed motions to dismiss their lawsuit.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages four businesses at Kanata strip mall
A 9-1-1 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall on Hazeldean Road at Castlefrank Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
-
Trial underway for Ottawa man accused of murdering wife, injuring daughter
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is set to get underway Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Public Health to begin issuing suspension notices in the new year for incomplete immunization records
Ottawa Public Health is resuming the ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act this school year, checking to see if a student's vaccination records are up to date with the vaccines required to attend school.
London
-
'We painted change we desired in the City': Local art collective revitalizing east London through murals
If you've driven down Dundas Street in Old East Village (OEV), you may have noticed a number of murals — they are a part of a collective of artists' works, taking part in The Summit 'Urban Arts vs The World' happening during the Western Fair.
-
Western support workers take message to Queen's Park
Local 2361 Vice-President Chris Yates was in Toronto on Tuesday with London West MPP Terence Kernaghan, CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and NDP Labour Critic, Jamie West.
-
Driver charged after crash into house sends four people to hospital
A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.
Barrie
-
Animal set on fire in Orillia parking lot, spurring OPP investigation
Provincial police are investigating arson after they say an animal was killed in Orillia.
-
Trail of debris leads police to arrest impaired driver after collision with parked cars: OPP
Officers arrested an allegedly impaired driver accused of crashing into several parked cars in Angus and driving off.
-
Senior accused of looking under bathroom stalls at public park arrested
A senior from Barrie has been criminally charged following reports of a suspicious man at a public park.
Northern Ontario
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Jacob Hoggard to be transferred to North Bay Jail
With his northern Ontario sexual assault trial to begin next week, Jacob Hoggard is expected to be moved to the North Bay Jail.
Kitchener
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after injured child found at Woolwich Township home
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they responded to a request for a wellness check at a home in St. Jacobs at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
-
Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, multiple bullet holes found
Police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive for a report of gun shots around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
-
1 dead following collision near Arthur
It was reported that a white sedan had collided with a transport truck and another commercial motor vehicle.
Windsor
-
'Absolutely unacceptable': Dilkens on projected 12.9% tax increase
Windsor’s projected tax increase for 2025 is estimated at 12.9 per cent, a number Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says must come down.
-
100-year-old hospice resident gets to see new bridge up close
A hospice resident had his wish fulfilled of getting to see the new Gordie Howe International Bridge up close.
-
Open Streets returns with new east Windsor route
Open Streets Windsor is back with a new route on the east side of the city.
Winnipeg
-
'Looks like a beach here': Heavy rain causes overland flooding in Manitoba community
Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in at least one Manitoba community.
-
NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg
The New Democrats declared a federal byelection victory late Monday in their Winnipeg stronghold riding of Elmwood--Transcona.
-
Thousands without power in southern Manitoba due to storm, lightning
Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning as widespread outages sweep southern Manitoba.
Regina
-
Two hurt after semis collide near Holdfast, Sask.
Drivers can expect delays heading north on Highway 2 following a collision of two semis on Tuesday.
-
'We got your back': Sask. NDP promises $40K start-up loans to budding businesses
The Saskatchewan NDP is keeping up the trend of election promises before the election is even called. Monday saw the party pledging a start-up business loan program if they form government in the fall.
-
Sask. first responders warn drone pilots to stay away from emergency scenes, airports
First responders are asking drone pilots to refrain from flying near emergency situations.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man Thomas Hamp fatally stabbed his partner, but is he criminally responsible for murder?
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
-
'I understand those fears': Saskatoon downtown shelter proponents answer questions from the public
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
-
'We got your back': Sask. NDP promises $40K start-up loans to budding businesses
The Saskatchewan NDP is keeping up the trend of election promises before the election is even called. Monday saw the party pledging a start-up business loan program if they form government in the fall.
Vancouver
-
Trip down memory lane: Seniors watch 'Grease' at B.C. care home's simulated drive-in
Summer days are drifting away, but a group of B.C. seniors had one lively summer night this week – watching "Grease" at a simulated drive-in movie theatre.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
B.C. NDP, Conservatives statistically tied after United party capitulation, survey finds
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP, Conservatives statistically tied after United party capitulation, survey finds
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Sarah McLachlan honoured with Canada Post commemorative stamp unveiling in B.C.
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.