Two youths arrested after N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert following shooting

The New Brunswick RCMP says two youths have been arrested following an emergency alert for an "armed individual" in the southeastern part of the province Monday night.

Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police issued an emergency alert stating they were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The alert said the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.

Police said the subject would likely be driving a silver Ford F150, covered in mud, possibly with Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

RCMP did not provide any information on the description of the person at that time.

People in the area were asked to call 911 immediately if they saw the vehicle and told not to approach it or the people inside.

Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., is seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Two youths arrested

Later in the evening, police said two youths were found and arrested on Grub Road in Salisbury in connection with the investigation. Both people remain in police custody.

Just after midnight Tuesday, the RCMP ended the Alert Ready message for the Moncton and Salisbury areas, stating there was no longer a risk to the public.

Police continue to search for a silver Ford F150 pickup truck, covered in mud, possibly with Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

Police have confirmed the truck was stolen from central Blissville, but did not provide any additional details as to how or when.

An increased police presence can be expected as officers continue their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who sees the truck or has information related to the incident to contact New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



