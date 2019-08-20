

THE CANADIAN PRESS





WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- A 66-year-old man from Houlton, Maine has been sentenced in New Brunswick to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to smuggling child pornography.

The charges against Eugene Williams follow an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The agency says that on April 10, 2018, Williams arrived at the Woodstock, N.B., border crossing seeking entry to Canada and was referred for secondary examination.

During the examination, numerous digital devices were seized and Williams was denied entry to Canada.

Upon further examination it was determined that some of the devices contained images of child pornography, the border agency said in a news release.

Williams was arrested on June 18 of this year when he again sought entry to Canada.