Michelin Tire's decision to expand in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County is seen as great news for the local economy.

Not all that long ago, it seemed the plant's days were numbered, but the new U.S- Canada-Mexico trade agreement (USMCA) probably helped seal the Michelin deal.

When it comes to good economic news, it's hard to beat a $21-million expansion, 150 new jobs and 200 part-time jobs becoming permanent.

Tuesday’s Michelin announcement has many people smiling.

“That's gonna mean a great thing,” says realtor Sherry Blinkhorn.“There's going to be more houses. People are going to be looking to purchase houses. So obviously that has a big impact on our sellers.”

The Granton plant will be building a new winter tire for North America and introducing a new process for tire reinforcement.

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce, says that helps reinforce Michelin's standing in the community.

“It speaks well of their confidence in Nova Scotia as a great place to do business,” said Jack Kyte.

The dean of the business school at St. Francis Xavier University believes the new trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico played a role in Michelin's decision.

“It was only after the deal was in place that Michelin could have been assured that it made sense to make the investment here in Nova Scotia, as opposed to one of the their 10 plants in the U.S. or their facility in Mexico,” said Tim Hynes.

Up to $3.6 million of the expansion money could come from tax rebates from the Nova Scotia government.

Local politicians are just happy to see investment that could attract more people.

“This is a great opportunity for young families to return to Pictou County if they're not here now,” said Pictou mayor Jim Ryan.“And for those who are here, to set up plans and make plans for the future.”

No one from the company was available for an interview. In their release, officials say the investment brings the employment levels in Nova Scotia to more than 3,600 people, the highest level it’s been in the 50-year history of the company in the province. Hiring is expected to begin immediately.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.