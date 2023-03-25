U.S. President Joe Biden given Maritime-made Peace by Chocolate bar during visit to Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden was given a Maritime-made sweet treat during his visit to Ottawa on Friday.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May gifted Biden a Peace by Chocolate bar during a round of handshakes with Canadian politicians.

Based in Antigonish, N.S., Peace by Chocolate was founded by the Hadhad family, who fled their home in war-torn Damascus in 2012.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held on to the chocolate bar while Biden participated in a book signing during a welcoming ceremony on Parliament Hill.

“Don’t let the prime minister keep your chocolate,” someone could be heard saying after the signing.

“Yeah,” Biden replied. “Where’s my chocolate?”

Once back in the president’s hands, Trudeau explained the Hadad family’s story.

“Well, depending on how tough the questions are, you can share this chocolate with me,” Biden joked to reporters before leaving the room.

Peace by Chocolate CEO and founder Tareq Hadhad said he was honoured and proud to witness the “historical moment.”

A moment for the history books.

We are so proud and honoured to witness this historical event.

On his first visit to Canada, President Biden just received his Peace by Chocolate bar, and requested it back after he finished signing a book.

Thank you for believing in Peace. 🇨🇦🍫🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/THMKG6FyAT — Peace by Chocolate (@Peacebychoco) March 24, 2023

In a tweet Saturday morning, Hadhad said he thanked May for the gesture, adding it was “a moment our family will never, ever forget."