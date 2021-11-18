U Sport Women's National Soccer Championship kick off in Cape Breton

SYDNEY, N.S. -

The U Sport Women's National Soccer Championship hit the pitch at Cape Breton University for the first time since the pandemic began and the event comes at the height of the sport's popularity.

From the stands to the field, it’s been a while since fans have had the chance to cheer and players to play at this level.

“It's crazy to even think that we had a year and a half not even being able to play and be on the field with your friends, so I think we're just so fortunate to be out here again,” says Abbey Wright, a soccer player at MacEwan University.

The return was even sweeter for Wright, who scored the game winning goal for her team from Edmonton Thursday to advance to the semi-finals at the U Sports Women’s Soccer Nationals being held at Cape Breton University.

“There was a lot of devastated student athletes who were planning on playing their last year and the season got cancelled,” says MacEwan University Head Coach Dean Cordeiro. “A lot of those girls came back and I’m just so happy they got the opportunity to finish out their varsity careers the way they wanted and for us to get to that next stage competing at a National Championship.”

Eight teams from across Canada are here competing for top spot.

The event has attracted 300 participants to Cape Breton University, including players, coaches and support staff, and it's been a long time coming.

“We've been looking forward to this event for the past 24 months and we've worked through the pandemic of the last 18 months,” says John Ryan, the Director of Athletics for Cape Breton University.

Ryan says the university has taken all of the necessary COVID-19 precautions and the tournament could not have come at a better time for the sport.

“I think Canada has really left their mark recently for sure, with the women's soccer team winning gold and now men's soccer having a great win the other night against Mexico in Edmonton. After eight matches they look to be in a solid position to qualify for the world cup,” he added.

For the players, they're not surprised the sport in gaining popularity.

“I think it's just such a team sport and people can see how great it can be to develop as a person,” says Wright.

The championship game is slated for Sunday at 2 p.m.