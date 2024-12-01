Ukrainian Club in Moncton, N.B., celebrates 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest

The Coverdale Centre in Riverview, N.B. was packed Sunday when the Ukrainian Club of Moncton hosted its third annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest.

The day featured workshops and performances from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. alongside vendors selling homemade wares and a large buffet filled with traditional Ukrainian food.

Club President, Nataliia Haidash said the event has two main purposes.

“The main goal of us doing similar fundraising events is to fundraise for the Ukrainian army,”

said Haidash. “The number two reason is we want to bring a piece of Ukraine to the Moncton community.”

Haidash said the Ukrainian Christmas Fest welcomed between 500-1000 people in previous years and they are hoping to see similar numbers Sunday. She said it takes almost 200 volunteers to organize the celebration.

“We are very thankful to Canada for welcoming so many Ukrainians and we feel in our hearts it’s our duty to help because we all have family and friends there and we know what it’s like for them to be there,” Haidash said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for tactical supplies and medical kits to send to the front line Haidash said.

Sasha Vevenko has been focused on her artwork since the war started. She was selling her paintings at the Koliada. She donates 70 per cent of her proceeds to her home country.

A girl dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothes sings on stage at the 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest in Riverview, N.B.

“I read the news every day and it’s very stressful and I know for me it’s just impossible to just stay inside and I feel like it makes me feel a little bit better that I do something,” Vevenko said.

Lilia Simerenko hosted two Christmas decorating workshops at the Christmas Fest. She said they focused on “very old Ukrainian traditions” she was excited to share because they were forbidden during the Soviet era.

“This is our roots and now we can share it with our people, with our kids, with all other people and show how deep and long Ukrainian history is,” Simerenko said. “Even being here, thousands of kilometres away from my home, I can still help my country, my friends and acquaintances to prove that Ukrainian is a good nation and we deserve to exist.”

