Ukrainian community holds protest in Halifax over Russian bombing

The Ukrainian community in Halifax held a noon-time protest Thursday to bring attention to a Russian bombing that killed over 35 civilians Monday.

Protestors holding signs and Ukrainian flags gathered at the intersection of Spring Garden Road and South Street, before forming a procession to Grand Parade.

“This is unprecedented cruelty on part of the Russian Federation. They targeted a children’s hospital at 10 a.m. in the morning when they knew it would be full of patients receiving life saving treatment,” said Alexandra Chyczij, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Protestors called on the federal government to declare Russia a terrorist state and to close the skies over Ukraine in an attempt to help prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Similar protests were held around the world during a week of mourning.

