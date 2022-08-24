Ukrainian flag raised outside Halifax City Hall to mark Independence Day

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos

A federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, US$16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island