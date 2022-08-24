Ukrainian flag raised outside Halifax City Hall to mark Independence Day

Ukraine’s national anthem rang outside Halifax City Hall Wednesday, as supporters gathered to commemorate the country’s Independence Day.

Members of the Ukrainian community say it takes on a new meaning this year.

“It’s a day to celebrate but also to mourn the lives lost for the defence of freedom and independence of Ukraine,” says Lyubov Zhyznomirska, the vice president of the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC).

Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

“To me, it’s the most important [Independace Day] of the last 31 years. Because it’s absolutely critical that we unite as a global community around Ukraine,” says Ukrainian-Canadian Jason Woycheshyn.

That support is evident in Halifax. The Ukrainian flag has been hung on the MacDonald Bridge and in many stores and homes in the community.

“Sometimes, you take some stuff for granted. But now, you realize that there’s a threat to the independence of Ukraine,” says UCC president Igor Yushchenko.

The owners of Brightwood Brewery have gone one step further. They’ve produced a special beer to mark Ukrainian Independence Day -- raising money for a charity that supports the country’s fight to maintain its independence.

“The people of Ukraine do not deserve this. They are such an inspiration in seeing their determination and courage in the face of huge, huge obstacles,” says Ian Lawson, the brewery’s co-owner.

For every can sold of the “Stand with Ukraine” beer, $4 goes to United24, an initiative that supports Ukraine. The brewery hopes to make an initial donation of $9,600 to the cause.

“We have so much support that I couldn’t even imagine it six months ago,” said Yushchenko.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress hopes that support continues.

“Today, we ask everybody to put out their Ukraine flag by their houses and turn Nova Scotia blue and yellow,” Zhyznomirska says.