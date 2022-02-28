Ukrainians in Maritimes keeping tabs on loved ones in war zone
As the fighting rages on in the Ukraine, Sergiy Pysarenko is in Sydney, N.S. He’s been constantly checking in on his older sister, who is trying to flee their home country.
"I speak with her all the time - we exchange messages," Pysarenko said on Monday from his home in Sydney’s south end.
On day five of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Pysarenko said his sister was speaking to him from a train station in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where she and her son were hoping to travel to safety at the Slovakian border.
"Because of the negotiations, there is a chance the Russian forces would allow humanitarian trains with women and children to leave Kyiv. That's what she hopes," Pysarenko said.
Just a few kilometres away at the Ukrainian Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., Rev. Roman Dusanowskyj was preparing for a special service Wednesday evening. Though that day is Ash Wednesday in the Roman Catholic faith, Pope Francis has declared it a day of prayer for the Ukraine.
"Really, we're asking for your prayers," Dusanowskyj said. "We can't pray for a peaceful resolution, because the peace has already been broken. People have died. But we can pray for no more deaths. No more suffering. No more destruction."
Pysarenko says he was also keeping tabs on his parents who were able to escape to Portugal.
Now, he's trying to help bring them to Canada. He's also thinking of friends who are much closer to the war zone.
Pysarenko works as a professor of economics and finance at Cape Breton University and has been overwhelmed by the support in the Sydney area.
"The world becomes like an extended family," he said. “People get united, and it's very meaningful.”
Dusanowskyj says the service Wednesday evening will be at the Ukrainian Parish Hall, located at 49 West Street, beginning at 7 p.m.
He adds the service is open to everyone.
Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth announced Monday that it will also be holding a service on Wednesday in Halifax.
It’s scheduled to take place at the St. Mary’s Basilica, located at 5221 Spring Garden Road, beginning at 5 p.m.
The archdiocese says it will also be livestreamed on their website.
