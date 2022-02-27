Ukrainians in the Maritimes launch efforts for Ukraine

Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to provide support to those in Ukraine.

Anastasiia Mereshchuk, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Halifax, has started a non-profit initiative to sell T-shirts to help raise funds for humanitarian support.

“All of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian foundations to address Ukrainian army needs and everyday needs for civilians,” she said.

Oksana Tesla, a representative of the Ukrainian community in Fredericton, said volunteers are collecting items to send to Ukraine.

A list of what is needed includes:

Tourniquets

Gauze bandage rolls and related products

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Non-perishable food

Clothes and footwear

Thermal underwear

Hygiene products

Bedding

First aid kids

Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags

Standalone lamps

Candles

Containers for liquids (with capacity of 10-20 litres)

Backpacks, dry rations

Tesla said the group is still deciding on a drop-off location.

Oleksii Shatov, owner of Topaz Transport Inc., is also organizing an effort to collect and transport items to Ukraine.

In Nova Scotia, items can be dropped off at 1 Kingswood Dr, Unit 200, in Hammonds Plains.

“We have to help our people to survive and keep them safe,” Shatov said.

He said his family is in hiding in Ukraine right now—including his mother, daughter and grand child.

“From one day I think we have supplies for one plane,” Shatov said.

He adds the support is not only for the Ukrainians, but for everyone.